Dr. Robert Bolgar, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Bolgar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Bolgar works at Dr. Robert Bolgar in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert Bolgar
    300 Martine Ave Ste 2A, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 328-5426

Ratings & Reviews
Feb 04, 2019
I've recommended Dr. Bolgar to others several times, and will do so again. He is experienced, professional, and caring.
— Feb 04, 2019
About Dr. Robert Bolgar, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134341100
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Bolgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bolgar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bolgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bolgar works at Dr. Robert Bolgar in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bolgar’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolgar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

