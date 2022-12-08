Dr. Robert Bolen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bolen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bolen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Locations
Tidewater Neurology913 Bowman Rd Ste 105, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 410-1583
Tidewater Neurology7 S Alliance Dr Ste 201A, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 553-0997Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Ashley1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 103, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 410-1583
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The wait time for my first neurology appointment at MUSC this year was 5 months, and the neurologist I saw did nothing to help me because I am trying to get pregnant. I called Tidewater Neurology and got an appointment the next week. At my visit with Dr. Bolen, he knew the risk vs benefit of potential medications for migraine during pregnancy. He made a clear, logical plan to help me get my migraines under control while protecting my future baby, and I have a follow up appointment scheduled with him for next month. I’m so relieved that I’m seeing Dr. Bolen!
About Dr. Robert Bolen, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolen.
