Overview

Dr. Robert Bolen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Bolen works at Tidewater Neuropsychology in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Goose Creek, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.