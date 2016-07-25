Overview

Dr. Robert Bolan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Bolan works at LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.