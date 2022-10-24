Dr. Robert Bohinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bohinski, MD
Dr. Robert Bohinski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bohinski and staff are always exceptional in their care and attention to detail. I don’t mind waiting a few weeks to get the best care available in the region! He handles the toughest cases with precision and compassion and has excellent outcomes.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Northwestern University
- University Hospital
- John Carroll University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bohinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohinski has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.