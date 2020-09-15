Dr. Robert Bobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bobo, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bobo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1500 W Poplar Ave Ste 301, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 850-1150
-
2
Collierville Orthopedics and472 W Poplar Ave Ste 200, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 682-9161Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind to see my Dad last minute. Always been a trusted physician in my family.
About Dr. Robert Bobo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1043200611
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
