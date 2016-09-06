Dr. Robert Blute Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blute Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Blute Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Blute Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Blute Jr works at
Locations
Associates in Urology of Worcester PC95 Vernon St Ste 202, Worcester, MA 01610 Directions (508) 753-3683
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blute is proactive, very experienced and educated in the field of urology. He is friendly and personable, straight forward. I have total confidence in him. He has to be the best Urologist in the state and beyond. He has so much compassion and energy, with an excellent bedside manner. I always recommend him if someone I know needs help. He is my only choice. Ellen, his nurse is also warm and compassionate. Both are always upbeat and optimistic.
About Dr. Robert Blute Jr, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Urology
