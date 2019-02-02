Overview

Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Bloom works at Newland Medical Associates in Southfield, MI with other offices in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.