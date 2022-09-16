Overview

Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Esophoria and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.