Dr. Robert Blok, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Blok, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Physicians' Medical Center.

Dr. Blok works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Travis Clegg, MD
    4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-5633
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Travis Clegg, MD
    2108 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-5633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Clark Memorial Health
  • Physicians' Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Laminoforaminotomy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Laminoforaminotomy
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Took time and was not rushed. Explained my mri which no one has ever done before
    John — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Blok, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497748552
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Blok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blok accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Blok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blok works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Blok’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Blok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

