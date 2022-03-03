Overview

Dr. Robert Block, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Block works at Central Coast Head & Neck Sgns in Salinas, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Labyrinthitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.