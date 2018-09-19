Overview

Dr. Robert Bloch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Bloch works at St. Luke's Neurology Associates in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.