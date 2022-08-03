Overview

Dr. Robert Bleza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bleza works at Bluffton Medical Group in Bluffton, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.