Dr. Robert Blem, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Blem, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch

Dr. Blem works at Louisiana Retina Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Louisiana Retina Center
    1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 301, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 26, 2019
    I was referred to Dr. Blem by Dr. Donner Mizelle. I have extreme myopia in both eyes and cataracts had formed in my eyes. Dr. Blem was consulted to make sure my retinas were in good shape for the cataract surgery. He has been kind, compassionate, and made sure I understood the procedure he performed fully before he began. His staff has always been very friendly and polite. My only caution is be prepared to spend about 2 hours at his office for each visit. There is usually quite a wait in the waiting room and then in the dilation room before you get to see the doctor.
    L. Styles in Youngsville, LA — Jun 26, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Blem, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528026838
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Residency
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee-Chattannooga
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Blem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blem works at Louisiana Retina Center in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Blem’s profile.

    Dr. Blem has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Blem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

