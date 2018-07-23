See All Plastic Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (180)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas, Houston - M.D. and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Bledsoe works at DFW Plastic Surgery Associates in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DFW Plastic Surgery
    1600 W College St Ste 380, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-0868

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Benign Tumor
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Benign Tumor

Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 180 ratings
    Patient Ratings (180)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2018
    Dr. Bledsoe is an Amazing Listener. He has a Huge Heart. His staff is extremely organized and knowledgeable.
    — Jul 23, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396817409
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery - Phoenix, AZ
    • General Surgery - University of California
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    • University of Texas, Houston - M.D.
    • University of Texas at Austin - B.S Zoology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bledsoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bledsoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bledsoe works at DFW Plastic Surgery Associates in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bledsoe’s profile.

    180 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

