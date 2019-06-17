Overview

Dr. Robert Blasberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Blasberg works at Thomas Eye Group in Sandy Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.