Dr. Robert Blankfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Royalton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Blankfield works at Southwest General Medical Group, North Royalton, OH in North Royalton, OH with other offices in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.