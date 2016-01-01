Overview

Dr. Robert Blanco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Blanco works at Sutter Center For Psychiatry in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.