Dr. Robert Blanco, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Blanco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Sutter Center for Psychiatry7700 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826 Directions (916) 386-3664
Nicole Pardo MD Inc1341 BURNETT WAY, Sacramento, CA 95818 Directions (916) 452-5909
- 3 2015 21st St Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95818 Directions (916) 452-5909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Blanco, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1619065513
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
