Dr. Blanche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Blanche, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Blanche, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Blanche works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert V. Blanche M.d. LLC7865 Jefferson Hwy Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 928-2468
- 2 9655 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 928-2468
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanche?
Dr. Blanche has been a life saver. Literally..... He is caring, empathetic, and takes the time to talk and find out the root of the problem. He has an amazing bed side manner.
About Dr. Robert Blanche, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457575334
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanche accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanche works at
Dr. Blanche has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.