Overview

Dr. Robert Blackwood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Blackwood works at Family Medicine Center in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.