Dr. Robert Bischoff, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Bischoff, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI.
Locations
Spectrum Health2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Talked w/provider regarding my treatment & what needed to be done to manage condition.
About Dr. Robert Bischoff, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891106001
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
