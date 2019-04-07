Dr. Bingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bingham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Unity Diabetes Center2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt that he was knowledgeable, compassionate, and present to me as I expressed my concerns.
About Dr. Robert Bingham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376501494
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
