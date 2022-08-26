Dr. Robert Bigler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bigler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bigler, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Bigler works at
Locations
Magnante Eye Care1345 Unity Pl Ste 355, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 807-7988
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First appointment and very satisfied with Dr Bigler and his staff. Very thorough and personal.
About Dr. Robert Bigler, MD
- Pain Management
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023078441
Education & Certifications
- Indianapolis Neurosurgical Group
- University of North Carolina
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigler.
