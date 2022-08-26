See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Robert Bigler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Bigler, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Bigler, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

Dr. Bigler works at Magnante Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnante Eye Care
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 355, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 807-7988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Celiac Plexus Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bigler?

    Aug 26, 2022
    First appointment and very satisfied with Dr Bigler and his staff. Very thorough and personal.
    — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bigler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Bigler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bigler to family and friends

    Dr. Bigler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bigler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Bigler, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Bigler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023078441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indianapolis Neurosurgical Group
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bigler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bigler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bigler works at Magnante Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bigler’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Bigler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.