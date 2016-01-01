Dr. Robert Bier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bier, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Bier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16 MONICA DR, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Bier, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1568453603
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
