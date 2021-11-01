Dr. Robert Bien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bien, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Nevada Pain Mgmt.7050 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-9911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr. Bien, Sheila and gang a million stars if I could! September 2021 marked my 17th anniversary as a patient of Dr. Bien, aka Squiggy....it also marks the anniversary when he saved my life! I saw two other pain management doctors prior to seeing Squiggy. Both kept me so high that all I could do is lay around and sleep! I lost 2 years of my life and went from 115lbs to 306lbs!! I was on oxygen & had to use a wheelchair most of the time. My hubby fired both of those quacks & found Nevada Pain Management. I do not remember my first 2 appointments & by my 3rd appt Dr. Bien was implanting the Medtronic Intrathecal Pain Pump into my abdomen! I woke from surgery & the first time in 2 years I was pain free & my head was no longer foggy! In just 3 short weeks this amazing doctor saved my life! Squiggy & Sheila are the greatest team! Cindy is the most amazing nurse; thoughtful, loving & kind! Allan, Lewis, Tammy & Michael ROCK! They are all family!!
About Dr. Robert Bien, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1568493120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bien accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bien has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bien.
