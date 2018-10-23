Overview

Dr. Robert Bielski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Bielski works at Pediatrics Cardiology Assocs/NM in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.