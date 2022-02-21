Overview

Dr. Robert Bidwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Bidwell works at Regence Health Network in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.