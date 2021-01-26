Overview

Dr. Robert Bevis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bevis works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.