Dr. Robert Betzu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Betzu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 649-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 816-2945Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City3920 Galen Ct, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 588-8403Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 588-8404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr.Betzu is amazing! Saw him today for a prenatal visit and he is hands down the best cardiologist (and doctor) I've seen in a while! Very thorough, took time to talk through everything, and got me in and out with everything I needed done in less than an hour! The front desk staff was also super sweet and so were the nurses! I wish every doctor and office was like this!
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Methodist Hospital|The Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital|Lebanon Hospital
- Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
