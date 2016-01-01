Dr. Robert Berwind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berwind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Berwind, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Berwind, MD is an Urology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their residency with Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Berwind works at
Locations
Robert T Berwind MD8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 308, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 359-7750
Robert T Berwind MD201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste A450, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Emergency Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Berwind, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336238088
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berwind has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berwind accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berwind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berwind. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berwind.
