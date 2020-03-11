See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Robert Berry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Berry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Berry works at Intermountain Spine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Spine Institute
    5770 S 250 E Ste 135, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 314-2345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laminoforaminotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Laminoforaminotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I had a neck and low back surgery in 2018 by Dr. Berry he is still my HERO!!! He is very kind, and caring. When I first went in I was very close to being in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I am now fairly active, and to his dismay I am able to bend over, very carefully. I now have very good motion for my neck and low back. He is my HERO!!!
    Kim from Midvale, Utah — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Berry, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982673505
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington Hospitals
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Stanford University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berry works at Intermountain Spine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Berry’s profile.

    Dr. Berry has seen patients for Laminoforaminotomy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

