Dr. Robert Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Berry, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Berry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
-
1
Intermountain Spine Institute5770 S 250 E Ste 135, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berry?
I had a neck and low back surgery in 2018 by Dr. Berry he is still my HERO!!! He is very kind, and caring. When I first went in I was very close to being in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I am now fairly active, and to his dismay I am able to bend over, very carefully. I now have very good motion for my neck and low back. He is my HERO!!!
About Dr. Robert Berry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982673505
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington Hospitals
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Laminoforaminotomy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berry speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.