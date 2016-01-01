Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hosp
Dr. Bernstein works at
La Familia Medical Center1035 Alto St, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Directions (505) 982-4425
Regional Endocrinology Assocs1533 S Saint Francis Dr Ste B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-2860
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, German and Spanish
- Stanford Hosp
- Boston City Hospital
- Case Western Reserve Univesity
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein speaks German and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.