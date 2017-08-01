Overview

Dr. Robert Bermel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Dr. Bermel works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.