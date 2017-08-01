Dr. Robert Bermel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bermel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bermel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bermel is knowledgeable and personable. He listens to what I have to say. He doesn't act like he's rushed. It's as if you're the only patient he needs to see that day. The MOST important thing is that he TRULY cares.
About Dr. Robert Bermel, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932383932
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
