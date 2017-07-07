Overview

Dr. Robert Berlin, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Berlin works at Practice in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.