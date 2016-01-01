Overview

Dr. Robert Bergren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Bergren works at Retina Vitreous Consultants in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Altoona, PA, Johnstown, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.