Dr. Robert Bergren, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bergren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Dr. Bergren works at
Locations
Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc.300 Oxford Dr Ste 300, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-5300
Retina Vitreous Consultants501 Howard Ave Ste D, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (412) 683-5300
Retina Vitreous Consultants969 Eisenhower Blvd Ste L, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (412) 683-5300
South Hills Ortho Sgy Assocs PC2000 Oxford Dr Ste 211, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 683-5300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Bergren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Wills Eye Hosp
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
