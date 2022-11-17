Overview

Dr. Robert Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Flagstaff Medical Center in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.