Dr. Robert Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
Flagstaff Medical Center1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 556-9200
Flagstaff Surgical Associates PA77 W Forest Ave Ste 201, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berger provided a thorough exam with excellent bedside manner and a clear, concise explanation of the diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Dr. Robert Berger, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University AZ
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of Arizona
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.