Dr. Robert Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Berg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
Arcadia Ob/Gyn, PC185 Madison Ave Rm 800, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Berg was excellent. He is smart direct and a great doctor. I don’t like doctors that give you a smile and could care less. He cares and helps you make the correct decisions regarding your gyn visits. The staff is healthful and polite . I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Robert Berg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berg speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.