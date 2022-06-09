Dr. Robert Benza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Benza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Benza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Montgomery Office10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 202, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 561-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have worn glasses since I was 3, DrBenza fixed my issues and now my sight is incredible Thanks
About Dr. Robert Benza, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912966144
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Kettering Med Ctr
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University Of Cincinnati Cincinnati Oh
