Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO
Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bentz II works at
Bentz Eye Center4820 OKEECHOBEE BLVD, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 495-2811
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1811938301
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bentz II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentz II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentz II has seen patients for Trichiasis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentz II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bentz II speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentz II.
