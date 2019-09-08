Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Benson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Benson works at
Creekside Psychiatric Center5190 Bayou Blvd Ste 6, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-0977
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I was his patient in 1980 I was 11 when I started seeing he then Sally Summers he was a great Dr who I thought was a cold man too not so his help changed my life I use his strategies to today at 51!! I will personally never forget the care I got as a child there.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1316947377
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Pediatrics
Dr. Benson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
