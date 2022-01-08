Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
1
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 821-8034Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. Surgery done by Dr. Bennett has totally changed the quality of my life. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376868935
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
