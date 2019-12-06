Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Urology - Wilmington1814 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Grandson with an urology issue. Dr Bennett was kind, competent and engaging. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1194720912
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bennett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Epididymitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennett speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.