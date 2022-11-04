Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Dale C Godby Phd6330 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 386-7979
Excel Center Of Arlington1111 N Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 404-2207
Millwood Hospital1011 N Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 261-3121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of doctor Bennett's for over 15 years and never had an issue with him. I've been seeing him for medication management and also for individual and group counseling. I would highly question any of the negative reviews. He has never been rude to me, if I had a question about any medication, he answered it. He is quick to return calls. I am not sure if he is seeing new patients now, I don't believe he takes insurance but he is worth reaching out to and seeing if he is available.
About Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083600456
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
