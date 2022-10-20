Overview

Dr. Robert Benigar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Benigar works at Community Health Center of Franklin County, Orange, MA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.