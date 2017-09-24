See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Robert Benedett, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
40 years of experience
Dr. Robert Benedett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Benedett works at Ozark Retina & Macula in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ozark Retina & Macula
    1230 E Kingsley St Ste A, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 720-4916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2017
    I've had 2 retina tears in each eye, plus a retina detachment in my right. Dr. Benedett is a skilled and knowledgeable doctor, he saved my eye sight. I'm extremely grateful to him.
    Becky Simpson in Carthage, MO — Sep 24, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Benedett, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • Washington University
    • St Johns
    • Washington University St Louis
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benedett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benedett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benedett works at Ozark Retina & Macula in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Benedett’s profile.

    Dr. Benedett has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

