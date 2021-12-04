Dr. Robert Benafield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benafield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Benafield, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Benafield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital and Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville.
Locations
Ozark Orthopaedics3317 N Wimberly Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-2752
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
Ratings & Reviews
First doctor I've seen during my appointment time vs. a long wait! Listened to what I had so say; so easily found my problem with an MRI. Surgery went fantastic, super pleased with the results. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Benafield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Hendrix College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
