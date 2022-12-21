Overview

Dr. Robert Belniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Belniak works at Starling Physicians in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.