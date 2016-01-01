Dr. Bellino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bellino, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bellino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Bellino works at
Locations
Robert J. Bellino M D P A1450 59th St W Ste 100, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-1544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Bellino, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellino has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellino.
