Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Yale University School Of Medicine (Connecticut)
Dr. Bell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medcial Group - General Surgery1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 4, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
I had open gastric bypass in 2003 after the surgery I had many complications from day one. After seeing multiple surgeons, specialists, and a whole host of tests; no one knew what was wrong or how to resolve my issues. I made an appointment with Dr Bell explained what was happening and he immediately knew what was wrong. He knew how to fix it. He explained everything to me and what needed to be done. I felt confident with his knowledge and was pleased with the outcome of the surgery.
About Dr. Robert Bell, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1982640207
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine (Connecticut)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.