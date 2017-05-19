See All Ophthalmologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Robert Beitman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Beitman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5813 W Maple Rd Ste 137, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 855-6200
    The EyeExperts Brownsville
    1058 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 541-4828

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2017
Yesterday Dr. Beitman did my lasik eye surgery and here I am today writing about it! It's just like everyone else says -- I wish I would have done it sooner. My consultation was very informative, straightforward, and comforting. I felt confident that I had chosen the right doctor with an excellent staff. Yesterday everyone prepared me for what would happen step by step, and it was completed in a matter of minutes. I went home, slept the whole day and went back today for a clean bill of health!
    Kristen in Rochester, MI — May 19, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Beitman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538229067
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

