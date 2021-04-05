Dr. Robert Behrmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Behrmann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Behrmann, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK.
Dr. Behrmann works at
Locations
Memorial Med Grp Gyn & Obstetrc102 Nw 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 353-6790
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Berhmann Delivered My Daughter. He did a great job. He was very thorough with explaining everything while I was pregnant. He’s very friendly and is down to earth. I feel like he does truly look out for his patients and not try to stir them in the wrong direction. I highly recommend him. He is hard to get into see but he is worth it. I did have to get surgery after my birth and he explained everything and made me feel better. He is a little difficult to reach when it comes to texting him but he is great.
About Dr. Robert Behrmann, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behrmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrmann has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.